Springsteen and the E-street band announce tour dates

Speculation about the future of Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band in the wake of the death of beloved sax player Clarence Clemons was addressed on brucespringsteen.net Sunday night: According to a brief post there will be both a new album and a tour in 2012.

''A lot of you have been hearing that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be on tour in 2012," the post says. "That is absolutely correct. The European dates run from the middle of May until end of July and are being announced this week. Info on the US dates and the World tour dates will coming up shortly.

''In addition, we want you to know that the music is almost done (but still untitled), we have almost settled on the release date (but not quite yet), and that we are all incredibly excited about everything that we're planning for 2012. That's all the info we have for right now, but we'll get back to you — real soon."