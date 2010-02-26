Stern to stage pageant for Tiger Woods' mistresses

Four of Tiger Woods mistresses — so far — have agreed to take part in a beauty pageant with a $100,000 prize, according to The Times of London.

The Orlando Sentinel also reported that radio’s Howard Stern will throw a Tiger Woods Mistress Beauty Pageant on March 10, but that it is not known who the four contestants will be.

A total of about 14 women have stepped forward claiming they had affairs with Woods.

The contest will feature such categories as swimsuit, personality and talent and the prize money comes from AshleyMadison.com, a dating service with the slogan “Life is Short, Have an Affair,” the Sentinel said.

Details and allegations about Woods’ private life started coming out after he had a car accident outside his Isleworth, Fla., home late on Thanksgiving night.

The world’s most famous golfer didn’t appear in public until last week, when he apologized to friends, family and fans in a speech carried by many TV channels.

But Stern criticized the scripted apology. “[He] looked like he wanted to be anywhere on the planet but in that room,” Stern said on his show. “It didn’t seem like this was his idea, or anything he wanted to be a part of,” the Sentinel said.

Stern has invited Woods’ wife, Elin, to be a judge, but The Times said she had not responded to the invitation.