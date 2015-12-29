Sworkit: Free, functional fitness app for Apple, Android

NAME Sworkit — Workout App for Daily Exercise and Fitness Workouts by Nexercise

WHAT A well-rounded workout program that takes as little as five minutes a day.

HOW MUCH Free

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch with iOS 7.1 or later; Android devices with OS 4.0 or later

WHAT’S GOOD We looked at a lot of free fitness apps and Sworkit beat them all by far. You are guided through five-minute strength, cardio, yoga and stretching programs that have an adjustable transition time (zero to 20 seconds) between exercises and a 30-second break in the middle. Users can also create and share custom workouts. There is a library of more than 160 exercises, demonstrated on video by professional personal trainers. The app’s clean design and display make it easy to learn and follow the routines. Once you create an account, the app tracks your workout sessions and calories burned. You can set daily reminders and/or reminders for when you haven’t used the program for a designated number of days. The app can be synced with MyFitness Pal, Apple Fit and Google Fit. You also can exercise to music by launching any music app then going back to Sworkit (this currently applies only to the Apple version).

WHAT’S NOT Initially, each time we finished a session, the app would freeze. We deleted the app and reinstalled it, which resolved the problem. There is some advertising, but it is discreet and not intrusive.

BOTTOM LINE Make a New Year’s resolution to get in shape with this well-crafted app.