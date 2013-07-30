Taylor Lautner, co-star caught holding hands

Lautner, co-star apparently getting cozy

'Twilight Saga" star Taylor Lautner was photographed holding hands with his "Tracers" co-star Marie Avgeropoulos on Monday during a break while filming in Manhattan. Numerous websites posted an image of Lautner, 21, and Avgeropoulos, 27, on a stroll, and another of Lautner shooting a cellphone photo of themselves. The two reportedly attended a performance of "Blue Man Group" earlier this month. Lautner previously has been linked to Taylor Swift, Lily Collins and Selena Gomez.