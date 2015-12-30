The Beatles’ streaming catalog a massive hit

The Beatles’ catalog is a hit — again.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail, fans streamed The Fab Four’s songs more than 50 million times in the first 48 hours their 224 songs were made available on streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime for the first time.

The biggest of music’s streaming holdouts, The Beatles’ representatives finally signed agreements with nine streaming services on Christmas Eve.

The move has apparently strengthened the band’s bonds with its younger fans, with 65 percent of the streams on Spotify coming from listeners younger than 34.