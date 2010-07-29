Target gets Timberlake line

William Rast, the fashion line by Justin Timberlake and his childhood friend Trace Ayala, has a new partner: Target. The retailer announced Thursday that a William Rast collection, including denim, outerwear and sportswear for men and women, would launch in December and be available for a month, The Associated Press reports. The typical William Rast look is casual, with an emphasis on jeans and leather jackets.





Amy Fisher signs four-film porn deal

"Long Island Lolita" Amy Fisher has entered into a deal to produce and star in four hardcore adult films by the end of next year, capitalizing on the success of a 2007 amateur sex tape with her husband and a 2009 pay-per-view porn feature, RadarOnline reports. The 35-year-old mother of three, who's been married since 2003 to wedding and event videographer Lou Bellera, 57, is scheduled to begin shooting the first feature for DreamZone Entertainment on Sunday in Los Angeles.





Chris Klein staying in rehab

"American Pie" actor Chris Klein, 31, has voluntarily prolonged his month-long stay at the Utah rehab facility Cirque Lodge, a day after the Los Angeles City Attorney charged him with two counts of DUI in the wake of his June 16 arrest, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "Chris, along with his support team, has decided to extend his treatment," his spokesman, Jaime Primak, told People magazine yesterday. He is doing fantastic and is optimistic about his future. He thanks everyone for their continued support."