O'Brien criticizes Leno in interview

Conan O'Brien, who talks to "60 Minutes' " Steve Kroft Sunday in his first interview since leaving NBC and "Tonight," apparently does not have kind words about his predecessor / successor. Of Jay Leno, he says: "He went and took that show back and I think in a similar situation, if roles had been reversed, I know . . . I wouldn't have done that. If I had surrendered 'The Tonight Show' and handed it over to somebody publicly and wished them well - and then . . . six months later. But that's me, you know? Everyone's got their own, you know, way of doing things."





Brinkley denies face-lift report

A representative for Christie Brinkley has dismissed a published report that the former supermodel had a face-lift earlier this month. Star magazine said the surgery had taken place at Lenox Hill Hospital while Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel was there for rhinoplasty. However, Brinkley's spokeswoman said, "As far as Christie is concerned, she was at Lenox Hill to support her daughter, and throughout her career people have speculated that she's done this or that, which she always chooses to take as a compliment."





Kid Rock to host CMT Awards

There will be no shortage of swagger on stage at the CMT Awards this summer. Kid Rock confirmed on his website Thursday that he will be hosting the awards show in Nashville on June 9, The Associated Press reports. He says: "All I can promise is I will be awesome." Kid Rock is no stranger to country music. His song "All Summer Long" was a Top 5 hit on the country singles chart in 2008 and the video won a CMT Award last year.