A longer 'Project Runway'

A bigger "Project Runway" is coming to a television near you. Host Heidi Klum says each episode will be 90 minutes when the reality show returns July 29 on the Lifetime network. And that's just how Klum likes it. "We did get always a few complaints from people that they wanted to see a little bit more, which we were obviously very excited about," she said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. "So now we have half an hour more." That means 30 minutes more drama each week, which this season is set to include ample tears and ambulance visits for three contestants who collapsed on the set. Now in its eighth season, the show pits aspiring fashion designers against one another for a $100,000 cash prize to help them launch their own clothing line and a fashion spread in Marie Claire magazine.





John Stamos blackmailed?

A northern Michigan man says his plan to sell unflattering photos of actor John Stamos was a legitimate business plan and not extortion, The Associated Press reports. Scott Sippola also said in a court filing yesterday that the FBI destroyed the unwholesome pictures that he planned to peddle to magazines. The government has said no pictures that would embarrass the 46-year-old Stamos ever existed. Sippola and co-defendant Allison Coss are scheduled for trial July 12 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on charges of conspiracy and other crimes. The government says they tried to get $680,000 from Stamos. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maarten Vermaat says Sippola's claims are a "standard defense in blackmail cases." Stamos' TV credits include "ER" and "Full House."





Ringo's drum at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will display Ringo Starr's gold-plated snare drum in a special exhibition honoring his 70th birthday, according to The Associated Press. The museum said the drum will be shown from July 7 - Starr's birthday - through December. The instrument was presented to the drummer by the Ludwig Drum Company in Chicago during the Beatles' 1964 U.S. tour.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





Ex-Bachelorette having girl

From "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" to mom. Jen Schefft and her husband told Us magazine that they are expecting a girl. The Chicago public relations executive and her hubby, Joe Waterman, married in May 2008; their daughter is due in November.