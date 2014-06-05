'The Fault in Our Stars' writer returns to Long Island

Michael H. Weber, one of the screenwriters of the new teen romance "The Fault in Our Stars," will be returning to Long Island this weekend, says a teacher at Great Neck North High School. His appearance will be in conjunction with American Cancer Society's Relay for Life to be held Saturday at the high school football field. Based on the best-selling novel by John Green, the film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort (who also acted together in this year's "Divergent") as teenagers battling cancer.

Weber was a student there, according to teacher Chris Ceasar, who says that on Tuesday night, he finalized arrangements to bring Weber back to his alma mater. Weber is scheduled to host a Q&A session after a screening of "The Fault in Our Stars" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Squire Cinemas in Great Neck. Weber may also appear at the cancer awareness-raising event Relay for Life at the school's football field later that afternoon.

Weber, who was raised in Great Neck and attended Syracuse University, also wrote "(500) Days of Summer," "The Pink Panther 2," and "The Spectacular Now" with his longtime collaborator, Scott Neustadter.