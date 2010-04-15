The Long Island Sound: Ryan Star celebrates Earth Day

After more than a year of near-constant touring, the seeds of promotion Ryan Star has been planting around America are finally starting to bloom.

His single "Breathe" has already cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot Adult Top 40 chart. Last week, VH1 added the ambitious video for the track to its rotation. And he is set for a new tour with Serena Ryder and an Earth Day show with Macy Gray at Webster Hall.

Star, calling from a tour stop in San Francisco, says he's still working hard. "It's so exciting that we're starting to see these little victories."

For the Dix Hills native, the broader release of the "Breathe" video, which features unemployed workers making their case for new jobs, is one of those victories. "I'm just so proud of it and what it's trying to do," he says. "I just want to get it out there."

Raising awareness for Earth Day is also close to his heart, especially since his mother, Joan, has worked for environmental causes on Long Island for years. "It's in my blood," Star says, laughing. "I was the kid in junior high school talking about recycling. . . . My family has been recycling for years. We were the freaks of the neighborhood back then. It's a thrill to do something high profile for Earth Day now."

Star says fans need to bring a used cosmetics container to an Origins store to get a ticket. "That goes for the guys, too," he says. "Just raid your wife or your sister's medicine cabinet. That's what I did."

Ryan Star plays Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., Manhattan, at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are free, but must be picked up at an Origins store. For more information, go to origins.com.

