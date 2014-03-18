'The Maze Runner,' starring 'Teen Wolf's' Dylan O'Brien, gets first trailer

If “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent” still don't satisfy your thirst for young-adult adventure in science-fiction settings, here comes “The Maze Runner.”

Based on James Dashner's bestselling novel, the movie stars Dylan O'Brien (MTV's “Teen Wolf”) as Thomas, who wakes up to find he's become one of a group of teenage boys trapped in the center of an enormous maze.

The cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Will Poulter (“We're the Millers”) and Patricia Clarkson. “The Maze Runner” is due in theaters Sept. 19. Here's the trailer from 20th Century Fox:

(App readers, watch here: http://bit.ly/NqUTGD. Unfortunately, this content is unavailable on mobile phones.)

--R