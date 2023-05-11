Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' closing

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical “Bad Cinderella” is closing June 4 after 33 previews and what will be 85 performances. The producers of the show at the Imperial Theatre announced Thursday that tickets for the final weeks are available now at Telecharge.com.

With music by theater legend Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Emerald Fennell, the Laurence Connor-directed musical was a rare commercial disappointment from the seven-time Tony Award winner behind “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats" and “The Phantom of the Opera." Retelling the fairy tale with Cinderella now a peasant stubbornly holding out against the seeming perfection of a beautiful kingdom, it opened March 23 after previews beginning Feb. 17.

The cast features Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as her stepmother, Christina Acosta Robinson as the godmother and Cameron Loyal as Prince Charming.

The show previously played on London's West End under the title "Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella." It began previews in June 2021, though performances were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The musical officially opened in August 2021 and ran through July.