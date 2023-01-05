EntertainmentTheater

Woodmere's Andrew Barth Feldman stars in 'Barth Mitzvah Boy'

"Barth Mitzvah Boy" will feature original songs by Andrew Barth...

"Barth Mitzvah Boy" will feature original songs by Andrew Barth Feldman at Manhattan's Midnight Theatre Jan. 28 and 30. Credit: Getty Images for TIME 100 Health / Craig Barritt

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

Andrew Barth Feldman was still a teen when he starred in Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2019, but today he is a man.

The Woodmere-raised actor, now 20, will relive his bar mitzvah in the cabaret show "Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music" Jan. 28 and 30 at Midnight Theatre in Manhattan. Also on the bill will be a number of special guests who will perform Feldman's original songs including Gaten Matarazzo of Netflix's "Stranger Things," who appeared last summer as Jared Kleinman in "Dear Evan Hansen"; Shereen Pimentel, who played Maria in the 2020 Broadway revival of "West Side Story"; and Will Roland, who starred both on and Off-Broadway in the musical "Be More Chill" by Garden City's Joe Iconis.

Tickets for "Barth Mitzvah Boy" are $68.99-$87.99 and can be purchased at midnighttheatre.com.

The show is an extension of Feldman's original bar mitzvah project through which he established Zneefrock Productions, a musical theatre company dedicated to raising autism awareness.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

