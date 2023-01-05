Woodmere's Andrew Barth Feldman stars in 'Barth Mitzvah Boy'

Andrew Barth Feldman was still a teen when he starred in Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2019, but today he is a man.

The Woodmere-raised actor, now 20, will relive his bar mitzvah in the cabaret show "Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music" Jan. 28 and 30 at Midnight Theatre in Manhattan. Also on the bill will be a number of special guests who will perform Feldman's original songs including Gaten Matarazzo of Netflix's "Stranger Things," who appeared last summer as Jared Kleinman in "Dear Evan Hansen"; Shereen Pimentel, who played Maria in the 2020 Broadway revival of "West Side Story"; and Will Roland, who starred both on and Off-Broadway in the musical "Be More Chill" by Garden City's Joe Iconis.

Tickets for "Barth Mitzvah Boy" are $68.99-$87.99 and can be purchased at midnighttheatre.com.

The show is an extension of Feldman's original bar mitzvah project through which he established Zneefrock Productions, a musical theatre company dedicated to raising autism awareness.