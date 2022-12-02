Musical featuring Britney Spears' songs to open on Broadway

Cinderella is about to become the belle of the ball on Broadway with some help from Britney Spears.

The new musical "Once Upon a One More Time," which will feature the hits of Britney Spears, is set to begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on May 13 before officially opening on June 22, producers announced Friday. The show enjoyed a successful run from November 2021 through January at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., which featured season 1 "American Idol" runner-up Justin Guarini as Prince Charming. Keone and Mari Madrid will direct and choreograph the Broadway production. The cast will be announced at a later date.

The book by Jon Hartmere puts a spin on the stories of Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and other bedtime story heroines. When the fairy tale characters gather at their fortnightly book club and make a wish for a new story, a fairy godmother obliges by introducing them to Betty Friedan's "The Feminine Mystique." Their journey for grrl power is fueled by the hits of the pop princess, including "Oops, I Did It Again," "Toxic" and "Circus."

Tickets for "Once Upon a One More Time" go on sale to the general public starting Monday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.