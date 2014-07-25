'Bullets Over Broadway' closing, Patti Lupone at 54 Below

THE SHOW "Bullets Over Broadway"

THE DEAL One week after the announcement that the new musical "Rocky" will close in August comes word that "Bullets Over Broadway" also ends its Broadway run next month. With staging by Susan Stroman ("The Producers") and a book by Woody Allen, many assumed "Bullets" was going to be a smash hit. However, the show has posted low box office grosses since opening to tepid reviews.



WHO Patti LuPone

THE DEAL Patti LuPone, who is appearing at 54 Below in her latest solo vehicle, "The Lady With the Torch," through Aug. 2, has entered into a deal with the popular nightclub venue to play two-week engagements there twice a year through 2016. LuPone was the first performer to appear at 54 Below when it opened two years ago.



THE SHOW "Billy & Ray"

THE DEAL Famed film director and television producer Garry Marshall ("Pretty Woman," "Happy Days") will direct "Billy & Ray," a new play about how film icon Billy Wilder and noir writer Raymond Chandler adapted "Double Indemnity" for the big screen, at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in the fall. Casting has yet to be announced.



THE SHOW "An American in Paris"

THE DEAL A stage adaptation of the Gene Kelly 1951 movie musical "An American in Paris" will come to Broadway, beginning performances at the Palace Theatre (recently home to "Holler If Ya Hear Me") in March. It will play an initial engagement at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris in the fall. The score will be packed with classic Gershwin songs such as "I Got Rhythm," " 'S Wonderful" and "But Not for Me" and Gershwin orchestral suites.