Casey Likes to play Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future'

Broadway is bringing Casey Likes "Back to the Future," in the lead role of Marty McFly, the time-traveling teen made famous by Michael J. Fox in the movie trilogy.

Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with fellow producers and movie creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, announced Wednesday that the "Almost Famous" star would join Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Hugh Coles as George McFly from the original London West End production of the musical.

"To say I[']m thankful would be an understatement," Likes, 21, wrote on Instagram afterward, adding, "To be trusted to once again be on broadway amongst heroes of mine … is a dream. Michael J Fox is and always will be Marty Mc[F]ly, but I hope with time and some help from the brilliant team and cast including new friends John Rando our director and the incredible Roger Bart as Doc, I can begin to approach what makes Marty Mc[F]ly so special in so many peoples['] hearts."

Preview performances are scheduled to begin June 30 at the Winter Garden Theatre, with an Aug. 3 opening night.