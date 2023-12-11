Cirque du Soleil 'OVO' coming to UBS Arena

Get ready for some high-flying entertainment in Elmont this summer. On Monday, Cirque du Soleil announced that its acrobatic spectacular “OVO” will be coming to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park Aug. 15-18.

“OVO” is designed as an exploration of insect life. Performers are costumed as various types of insects and take on their personalities as they perform different acrobatic feats. Ovo, the Portuguese word for egg, is crucial to the premise of the show in which a mysterious egg lands in the middle of the insect colony and arouses the bugs' curiosity. There's also a love story thrown into the mix involving a gawky, quirky insect who falls antenna over heels for a lovely ladybug.

Performances are Aug. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., Aug. 17 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 18 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.