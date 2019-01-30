Constantine Maroulis joins 'Into the Woods' in Patchogue

Constantine Maroulis earned a gold ticket to Hollywood during the fourth season of "American Idol." Now he'll ride that ticket to Patchogue.

The singer, who came in sixth on the talent competition in 2005 (the year Carrie Underwood took the crown) has joined the cast of "Into the Woods: In Concert" at the Patchogue Theatre for March 8 and 9. Maroulis will be playing Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf in this scaled-down, concert version of the Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical. Tickets for "Into the Woods" can be purchased at patchoguetheatre.org.

Since "Idol," Maroulis, 43, has been crooning more show tunes than pop tunes. In 2006, he made his Broadway debut in "The Wedding Singer" and three years later he scored big time with "Rock of Ages," for which he received a best actor Tony nomination. In 2013, he played in the title roles in the short-lived revival of "Jekyll & Hyde." Two years later, he scored another Tony nomination — this time as a co-producer of the revival of "Spring Awakening."