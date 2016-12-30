Curtain call for these shows, and the year

Last call for 2016, of course, comes late Saturday night. But it’s also closing time for the final shows of the year at visual and performing arts venues across Long Island.

Here are a few to catch Saturday night — before the ball drops in Times Square — or on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

‘LONG ISLAND IN THE ’60s’

Relive or experience for the first time the turbulent, transformative decade of the 1960s from a local perspective in the historic and cultural exhibition at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook. But hurry — the show closes at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve. On the political side, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, both realizing Long Island’s newly important electoral status as one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the nation, made campaign stops on the Island during the 1960 presidential election campaign. In pop culture, The Beatles rocked Shea Stadium in 1964. (Curator Joshua Ruff interprets Long Island as including Queens and Brooklyn.) Besides photos from the concert, The Beatles’ influence and that of other bands such as The Monkees are represented in a reproduction of a teenage girl’s bedroom in the ’60s. Also, see the Island’s contribution to the moon landing and Vietnam-era fighter jets. And in the fashion aisle, watch the hemlines rise as the decade progresses.

‘HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE’

For those old enough to remember, this Gateway production may remind you of a Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Andy Williams or Dinah Shore TV Christmas special — only on skates. Two U.S. champions in professional and collegiate competitions, Rohene Ward and Ricky Dornbush, lead a large ensemble of skaters ages 4 to maybe 34 — including Zach Michael Thomas and Danielle Logano, who skate while juggling fiery torches. A quartet of singers — two Gateway returnees and two cruiseline show veterans — sing an array of carols in their street shoes, from “O Holy Night” to “White Christmas,” plus “Chanukah, O Chanukah.” The final performance in Patchogue is Sunday, New Year’s Day, at 4 p.m. You can also catch it Friday night at 7 and New Year’s Eve at 7 and 10:30 p.m. The late show, hosted by comic Rich Walker, pauses at midnight for a video feed from Times Square and a toast.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’

To make way for a pair of say-goodbye-to-2016 comedy shows Saturday night at Port Jefferson’s Theatre Three — two of the five New Year’s Laughin’ Eve performances at venues from Rockville Centre to Riverhead (also Syosset) — Jeffrey Sanzel utters his last humbug as Ebenezer Scrooge in the theater’s 33rd seasonal production of “A Christmas Carol.” The final show this year, Friday night at 7, will be Sanzel’s 1,279th as Scrooge.

‘MARY POPPINS’

The governess with a magic bag of tricks and an umbrella that allows her to soar over the London skyline takes flight for the last time in a Saturday matinee at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport. Singing and playing the title role is Analisa Leaming, seen on Broadway as Anna in “The King and I.” Katherine LaFontaine and Christopher McKenna, a seventh-grader at Oyster Bay High School, play Mary Poppins’ misbehaving charges, Jane and Michael Banks. She treats them with a “Spoonful of Sugar” rather than a spanking. Friday at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m.

‘THE HOLOCAUST AND ANNE FRANK’

Michael Knigin, a lithograph and silk-screen artist, was given access by the Israel Museum to its Holocaust archives. Following his research and two trips to the Amsterdam attic where the Franks and others hid from the Nazis, Knigin declared: “It is a major shock and outrage to realize that a new generation is growing up with little or no knowledge of Anne Frank and her legacy of courage and heroism.” The outrage inspired him to create a series of images shown in this exhibit closing Saturday at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Also closing there is “Connie Fox & William King: An Artist Couple” — a love story in abstract painting and representational sculpture.