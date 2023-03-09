'Beautiful,' 'Clue,' 'Jersey Boys' coming to Northport's Engeman Theater

"Jersey Boys," Brooklyn-raised Carole King and a slew of suspects from points unknown will be taking the stage of the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport for its new season.

The theater on Thursday announced the lineup for its 15th season, which will kick off with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29. The biomusical features dozens of the singer-songwriter's hits, including "It's Too Late" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," as the story of her life and career unfolds.

Up next, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, will be the holiday offering "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," based on the Oscar-winning 1991 animated film.

Opening in 2024 will be "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," the Off-Broadway romp about love and marriage as told through a series of vignettes and songs. The show, featuring book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, will run from Jan. 18 to March 3.

Up next will be the smash "Jersey Boys," which looks at the ups and downs of the members of the '60s hitmakers The Four Seasons. The jukebox musical, which will run from March 14 to April 28 of next year, features a slew of Seasons chart toppers, including "Walk Like a Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "December 1963 (Oh What a Night)."

Murder and mayhem will be afoot from May 16 to June 30, 2024, when the mystery farce "Clue," featuring a cast of colorful suspects including Miss Scarlet and Professor Plum, is presented.

Rounding out the season will be the summer 2024 offering "Legally Blonde" (July 11-Aug. 25), based on the popular 2001 movie comedy starring Reese Witherspoon.

“We’ve waited a long time to do some of these shows and I hope our audiences will be as excited about them as we are," said Engeman producer and co-owner Richard T. Dolce.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 631-261-2900 or by visiting engemantheater.com.