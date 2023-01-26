'Evita,' 'Jersey Boys,' 'Donna Summer' coming to Gateway

Lookin' for some hot stuff, baby, this summer? Ready to fill the bill is The Gateway in Bellport, which will present the Long Island premieres of "Summer — The Donna Summer Musical" and "Jersey Boys" the jukebox musical about the Four Seasons.

Both shows are among the highlights of The Gateway's 2023-24 season, which the theater announced on Thursday. Kicking the season off from May 5 to 28 will be the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical "Evita," which tells the story of Eva Duarte de Perón's rise from poor illegitimate child to the first lady of Argentina.

Hoping for a repeat of last summer's smash "The Cher Show," Gateway will premiere "Summer" featuring the songs of disco queen Donna Summerfrom June 16 to July 16. After those two female-centric shows, the Tony Award-winning "Jersey Boys" about the ups and down of the Four Seasons will make its Long Island bow from Aug. 4-Sept. 10.

Gateway then goes from the Four Seasons to the Yuletide season with a new edition of "Holiday Spectacular on Ice," a wintry mix of holiday music, figure skating, singing and dancing that runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.

Rounding out the season will be crowd pleaser "Fiddler on the Roof" from Jan. 26 to Feb., 25, 2024 and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" about the residents of Manhattan's Washington Heights from March 15 to April 14, 2024.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased by calling the box office at 631-286-1133 or by visiting thegateway.org.