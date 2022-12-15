Guild Hall reveals theater renovation's design plan

The curtain has just gone up on act two of Guild Hall's renovation plan. On Thursday, the East Hampton arts center revealed the design plans for its John Drew Theater, part of a comprehensive improvement that began earlier this year.

The new design calls for a new seating arrangement that will include prime orchestra seats, greater row-to-row depth, broader and more comfortable seating and enhanced sightlines. In addition, new technical systems will be installed throughout the theater and support spaces, including a relocated control booth in the balcony. Completion of the project, which is being overseen by Peter Pennoyer Architects and theater consultant Auerbach Pollock Friedlander, is expected sometime next winter.

Many of the design elements from when the theater opened in 1931 will remain including its circus-tent ceiling motif and a balloon chandelier. Nonoriginal elements including moldings and wallcovering will be updated to reflect original architect Aymar Embury's design. In addition, doors at the entrance to the theater corridor will be removed, and columns will be reintroduced in the lobby.

Guild Hall, which opened in 1931, began a $29 million campaign last year to update its facilities. So far, Guild Hall has met 55% of its goal through contributions from its board of trustees and supporters.