James Earl Jones to get Tony Award for lifetime achievement

James Earl Jones, whose Broadway career stretches from 1958’s “Sunrise at Campobello” to 2015’s “The Gin Game,” will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The awards’ administration committee announced Thursday that Jones, 86, will be presented the honor at the 71st annual ceremony, airing live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS June 11.

Jones “has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances on the stage, and his voice resonates through generations. His legacy is unmatched and his work has had an impact not only on Broadway but across the entire galaxy!” said Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, in a statement alluding to his famed vocal performance in the “Star Wars” films.

Jones won Tonys for Best Actor in a Play for “The Great White Hope” (1969) and “Fences” (1987), and received nominations for “On Golden Pond (2005) and “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” (2012).