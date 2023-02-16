Jason Alexander to make Broadway directorial debut

Tony Award winner and eight-time Emmy nominee Jason Alexander will make his Broadway directing debut with playwright Sandy Ruskin's new comedy "The Cottage," set for a 13-week stint from July to October. Laura Bell Bundy, Lilli Cooper and Eric McCormack head the cast.

Tickets have not yet been released for the Hayes Theater production that begins previews July 7 for a July 24 to Oct. 29 run.

"To be a Broadway director doing a new and delicious comedy with a team and cast I adore is the definition of a dream come true," former "Seinfeld" star Alexander, 63, said in a statement. "I am incredibly excited to bring this hysterical play to an audience that is ready to laugh and have a fantastic time.”

The comedy had been previously performed at several venues, including Northport's John W. Engeman Theater in 2015. Alexander added Thursday in a tweet, "I am overjoyed about this one. And I think audiences may be, too."

Alexander — who married his Seaford- and Plainview-raised artist wife, Daena Title, at the Roslyn Country Club in 1982 — directed the East Coast premiere of the dark comedy “Windfall” by Scooter Pietsch at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor last year.