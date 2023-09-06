Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons to star in 'Mother Play'

A trio of award-winning actors — Oscar winner Jessica Lange, Emmy favorite Jim Parsons and Tony recipient Celia Keenan-Bolger — will team up on Broadway next spring in "Mother Play," a new work by Paula Vogel, who won a Pulitzer Prize for "How I Learned to Drive."

"Mother Play," which is being presented by Second Stage Theater as part of its 45th season, is set to begin previews April 2 at the Hayes Theater before officially opening on April 25 for a limited engagement.

Vogel's play is set in 1962 in an area outside of Washington, D.C., and centers on a domineering matriarch and the control she has over her two children. Tina Landau, who earned a Tony nomination for directing the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical in 2018, will helm the production.

"Mother Play" marks Lange's first appearance on Broadway since her Tony-winning turn as Mary Tyrone in the 2016 revival of Eugene O'Neill's "Long Day's Journey Into Night." Parsons last played on Broadway in 2018 in a revival of "The Boys in the Band." Keenan-Bolger had a memorable run as Scout Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" from November 2018 to November 2019 and reprised the role from October 2021 to January 2022.