Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons to star in 'Mother Play'

Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons will star in "Mother Play"...

Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons will star in "Mother Play" on Broadway in April. Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A trio of award-winning actors — Oscar winner Jessica Lange, Emmy favorite Jim Parsons and Tony recipient Celia Keenan-Bolger — will team up on Broadway next spring in "Mother Play," a new work by Paula Vogel, who won a Pulitzer Prize for "How I Learned to Drive."

"Mother Play," which is being presented by Second Stage Theater as part of its 45th season, is set to begin previews April 2 at the Hayes Theater before officially opening on April 25 for a limited engagement. 

Vogel's play is set in 1962 in an area outside of Washington, D.C., and centers on a domineering matriarch and the control she has over her two children. Tina Landau, who earned a Tony nomination for directing the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical in 2018, will helm the production.

"Mother Play" marks Lange's first appearance on Broadway since her Tony-winning turn as Mary Tyrone in the 2016 revival of Eugene O'Neill's "Long Day's Journey Into Night." Parsons last played on Broadway in 2018 in a revival of "The Boys in the Band." Keenan-Bolger had a memorable run as Scout Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" from November 2018 to November 2019 and reprised the role from October 2021 to January 2022.

