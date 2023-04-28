'Mad Men's' John Slattery coming to Bay Street

John Slattery is about to make the leap from Madison Avenue to Bay Street.

The actor, who is best known for playing adulterous and unscrupulous Roger Sterling Jr. for seven seasons on TV's "Mad Men," will headline this year's New Works Festival at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. The event, which runs from May 5 to 7, showcases four original plays followed by talks with the actors and directors.

Slattery will co-star with Talia Balsam, who had a recurring role on "Mad Men" as his wife, Mona Sterling, in the opener "Another Lovely Day" at 8 p.m. on May 5. The drama features the two actors as a married couple dealing with political ideas and their troubled son.

On May 6, two plays will be presented: "Come Again" (2 p.m.), about a Miami hospice nurse who finds a stranger in her apartment claiming to be Jesus Christ; and "What I Know Now" (8 p.m.), a spiritual tale in which a woman explores the nature of faith and her own complicated family history.

Closing the festival on May 7 at 3 p.m. will be "You Have to Promise," featuring Taylor Richardson of "The Gilded Age" in the story of two 17-year-old girls who discover that they're more than best friends.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tickets for each show are $10 (in advance) and $15 (day of); a full festival pass is $25. To reserve, call 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.