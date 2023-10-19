EntertainmentTheater

Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford leaving 'Sweeney Todd'

Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban are partners in crime in "Sweeney Todd." Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are about to take flight from Fleet Street.

Producers of the Broadway revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" announced Thursday that the two stars will play their final performance in the show on Jan. 14. Their replacements will be announced at a later date.

It was also revealed that the Broadway run of the macabre musical about a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood, has been extended through the spring.

Both Groban, 42, and Ashford, 38, earned Tony Award nominations for their respective roles as the razor-wielding Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, who bakes "the worst pies in London." Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury starred in the original 1979 Broadway production. The show also features songs by Stephen Sondheim such as "The Worst Pies in London" and "My Friends."

Other members of the cast include Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things," Daniel Yearwood, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jeanna de Waal.

