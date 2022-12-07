Broadway's 'KPOP' closing on Sunday

"KPOP," the Broadway musical celebrating the global phenomenon of South Korean popular music, will close Sunday. It will have played 44 previews and 17 regular performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

The first Broadway production to feature Korean stories written by Korean-American creatives, "KPOP" will dedicate its finale to Asian-American and Pacific Islanders, and in conjunction with the Asian American Foundation is offering 200 complimentary tickets to the AAPI community. A panel discussion afterward will feature AAPI theater artists including the first Asian-American playwright to win a Tony Award, David Henry Hwang (1988's "M. Butterfly," who has earned two additional nominations and three Pulitzer Prize nominations); Broadway's first Asian female composer, "KPOP"'s Helen Park; Korean playwright Hansol Jung; and actor Pun Bandhu.

18 cast members, all of AAPI descent, making their Broadway debuts. Tickets for this matinee performance and panel discussion ($49.50 and up) are available at Telecharge.com and at the theater box office.