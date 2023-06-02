Liev Schreiber, Tyne Daly to star in 'Doubt' on Broadway

A pair of Broadway heavyweights — Liev Schreiber and Tyne Daly — will spar off against one another next season when they star in a revival of John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt: A Parable."

"Doubt," which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the best play Tony Award in 2005, is set to open at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre (to be renamed the Todd Haims Theatre) in February. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

The searing drama takes place at an all-boys Catholic school in the Bronx presided over by rigid principal Sister Aloysius. The conflict unfolds when she accuses the charismatic Father Flynn of inappropriate behavior with a student.

This is the first time that Shanley's play has been revived on Broadway. The original production opened in March 2005 and starred Tony winner Cherry Jones as Sister Aloysius and Brian F. O'Byrne as Father Flynn. It ran for 525 performances. The 2008 film version starred Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who both earned Oscar nominations for their performances.

Daly, 77, who won a best actress Tony in 1990 for playing Mama Rose in "Gypsy," last appeared on Broadway in the 2015 musical "It Shoulda Been You." She is perhaps best known for her Emmy-winning roles on the TV dramas "Cagney & Lacey" (1981-88) and "Judging Amy" (1999-2005).

Schreiber, 55, hasn't been seen on Broadway since he starred in a 2010 revival of Arthur Miller's "A View From the Bridge," for which he received a Tony nomination. He won the award for his featured role in the 2005 revival of David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross." More recently, he played the title role in the Showtime series "Ray Donovan" (2013-20).