'Life of Pi' to end Broadway run July 23

The tiger known as Richard Parker soon will no longer be burning bright on Broadway. The producers of "Life of Pi" announced Tuesday that the show will play its final performance on July 23.

The show is based on the bestselling 2001 novel by Yann Martel about Pi, an Indian teen who survives a shipwreck only to be left adrift in a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with a Bengal tiger known as Richard Parker. The 2012 film adaptation received four Oscars, including one for director Ang Lee.

"Life of Pi" opened on Broadway in March. As of Sunday, it had played 22 previews and 93 performances. Hiran Abeysekera, who stars as Pi, will play his final performance on July 9. In a bit of gender-flipped casting, Uma Paranjpe will take over as Pi for the remaining two weeks.

At this month's Tony Awards "Life of Pi" was recognized in three categories — scenic design, lighting design and sound design. A national tour of the show is set to begin in the fall of 2024.