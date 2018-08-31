10 shows on LI stages that you don't want to miss

FUN HOME (Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Sept. 8 to Oct. 20) The Long Island premiere of the award-winning musical, set in a funeral home, is adapted from Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir tracing her sexuality and her troubled relationship with her father. As the grown Alison narrates a series of vignettes, we meet her younger selves (small Alison and medium Alison) in their formative years as they try to make sense of the family dynamics. With music by Jeanine Tesori ("Shrek," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), the play won three Tony Awards including best musical and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in drama. 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER (Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon; Sept. 13 to Oct. 21) A versatile ensemble of 12 actors performs some 18 roles (sailors, pirates, mermaids and the like) to tell the back story of Peter Pan in this musical based on a children’s book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It's storytelling at its best, with Peter starting out as an orphan who gets kidnapped with a couple of his pals. The show won five Tony Awards, including best featured actor for Christian Borle, who played Black Stache, the pirate who would become Captain Hook. 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com

MAN OF LA MANCHA (John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, Sept. 13 to Oct. 28) One of the most popular musicals of all time is this story of one man's quest — or should we say "Impossible Dream" — to restore chivalry and civility to a world he believes has gone crazy. Inspired by the Cervantes masterpiece "Don Quixote," the show won five Tonys including best musical. Box office 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Sept. 7 to 23) The Long Island premiere of the Lucas Hnath play takes place 15 years after Nora slammed that door in the Ibsen original. 631-226-8400, studiotheatreli.com

BOEING, BOEING (Merrick Theatre, 2222 Hewlett Ave., Sept. 8 to 30) A faster jet spells trouble for a Paris bachelor who's engaged to three different — and oblivious — flight attendants; although since this play is set in the 1960s, they're called stewardesses. 516-868-6400, merrick-theatre.com

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (Bayway Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip, Sept. 8 to 23; Broadhollow at Elmont, 700 Hempstead Tpke., Sept. 29 to Nov. 11) Audiences will have to force themselves to not sing along with the Bee Gees hit "Stayin' Alive" in this musical, the story of disco king Tony Manero. 631-581-2700, 516-775-4420, broadhollow.org

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, Sept. 15 to Oct. 27) All those kooky characters — Gomez, Morticia, Lurch, Uncle Fester -- in an offbeat take on "Romeo and Juliet" involving Wednesday and her "normal" boyfriend. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

BURIED CHILD (Eastline Theatre, 2123 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, Nov. 10 to 25) The American dream disintegrates in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that focuses on the breakdown of the traditional nuclear family. 516-749-5047, eastlineproductions.com

A COMEDY OF TENORS (Hampton Theatre Company, 125 Jessup Ave., Quogue, Oct. 25 to Nov. 11) This sequel of sorts to Ken Ludwig's popular farce "Lend Me a Tenor" features four tenors, along with assorted wives and girlfriends. Many of the same characters are seen two years later. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Gateway at the Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Dec. 14 to 30). The tale as old as time unfolds for the holidays, with characters we love almost as much the Sugarplum Fairy — the cursed prince, the book-loving Belle and all those enchanted objects. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org