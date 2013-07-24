'Magic Mike' musical heading to Broadway, Channing Tatum confirms

Channing Tatum has confirmed reports that "Magic Mike," his 2012 hit comedy-drama about male strippers, is being adapted as a Broadway musical.

" 'Magic Mike, The Musical' is headed to Broadway," the movie's star and producer tweeted, linking to a trade report naming the show's creative team. In addition, Tatum's official website posted an announcement.

"You knew you were getting a sequel" to director Steven Soderbergh's 2012 film, his website read, "but now you'll also soon be able to check out the LIVE stage version of 'Magic Mike, The Musical'! Your favorite sexy male stripper story is hitting the stage . . . "

While no production timeline, stars, or venue was given, the announcement said Tatum, 33, and his producing partner and "Magic Mike" screenwriter, Reid Carolin, would produce the stage musical, alongside Soderbergh and film co-producers Gregory Jacobs and Nick Wechsler.

The book will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, whose plays include the successful rewrite of the Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark." He has also been a co-producer of the Fox series "Glee," as well as a Marvel Comics writer.

The song composers are Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, whose book and music for "Next to Normal" won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as three Tony Awards, including for original score.

"Magic Mike," a low-budget, $7-million film loosely based on Tatum's real-life experiences as a male stripper, went on to earn nearly $114 million domestically and more than $53 million internationally.