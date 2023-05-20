Manes Studio Theatre exiting Bayway Arts Center

Audience members attending Friday night's performance of the musical whodunit "Curtains" at Bayway Arts Center in East Islip might have gone in expecting a surprise ending, but it was the message before the show that they didn't see coming.

In his opening speech, executive artistic director Rick Grossman informed them that after June 30, Manes Studio Theatre, which took residence at Bayway in 2020, would no longer be presenting shows in the space.

"In today’s theater climate, in today’s theater finances, it becomes increasingly, increasingly difficult for regional theaters to survive without major corporate sponsorships and major, major donors," he said. "And while we at Studio Theatre have really worked hard to make that happen, unfortunately it didn’t."

He added: "Come June 30, we will no long be in residence here at the Bayway Arts Center, sorry to say, but we will be continuing our wonderful work at the Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst."

The announcement comes at a time when main stage theaters are dealing with higher licensing costs for shows, particularly musicals — which can run as high as $1,000 a performance. Even more of an issue is trying to bring audience capacity back to pre-pandemic levels: While Bayway can seat approximately 350 guests, attendance at Friday's show was less than 100.

Studio Theatre is committed to its previously scheduled June programs at Bayway, which include a June 2 Gay Pride Month event featuring performances by drag queens and its youth theater group's production of "SpongeBob the Musical."

For longtime subscribers, news of Studio Theatre's departure from Bayway came as a blow. "I'm very upset," said Grace Beza of Islip. "I've been coming here for decades and this is the third set of owners. I love coming here. I only live 10 minutes away and it's so convenient. There's nothing else around here like this."

"It's a shame, and after all the money they put into this place," added Linda Strauss of Melville, whose son, Marc Strauss, had a featured role in "Curtains."

Studio has resided at Bayway for nearly three years upon signing a 10-year lease with Melville-based Fairfield Properties on Bayway in September 2020. In June of that year, the previous occupant, BroadHollow Theatre Company, was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Studio invested more than $50,000 in renovations, which included a new lobby area; a full bar and cafe and upgraded sound and lighting equipment.

At the same time, Manes Studio's Lindenhurst location underwent a massive revamp costing more than $250,000. The upgraded theater, which finally made its debut in January 2021, included the addition of dressing rooms and rehearsal spaces, a new cafe in the lobby, and most significant, moving the main stage from the second floor to the street level.

For Long Island theater veteran Robert Budnick, of East Meadow, who appeared in three Bayway shows last year, the news was personal. "Rick was an old school chum of mine at Hofstra and it was great reuniting with him after 50 years," he said. "When he cast me in 'Something Rotten,' we got to both be onstage together and it was a wonderful experience. I would love to have done more shows there if it was possible."