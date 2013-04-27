'Matilda' quartet not eligible for best actress Tony

The members of the Tony Award nominations committee better look out: They've snubbed four girls who play a tough little telekinetic heroine on Broadway, The Associated Press reports.

Administrators for the awards met Friday for the fourth and final time to determine the eligibility of certain shows and ruled that the quartet of actresses who rotate as the lead in "Matilda" are not eligible in the category of best performance by an actress in a musical.

The group did rule that the four -- Sophia Gennusa, 9; Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon and Milly Shapiro, all 10 -- will receive Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, a noncompetitive commendation. "The Tony Awards Administration Committee wishes to recognize their outstanding performances this season," the committee said in a statement. It remains to be seen if the girls will perform on the June 9 telecast.

The show's producers were diplomatic: "The 'Matilda' producers appreciate the decision of the Tony Administration committee and The Tony Honors." Nominations will be announced Tuesday.