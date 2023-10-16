Melissa Errico bringing 'Sondheim Sublime' to Adelphi

Melissa Errico, who became friends with Stephen Sondheim when she appeared in "Sunday in the Park With George" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2002, will pay tribute to the late songwriter when she comes to Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center on Nov. 12.

The Manhasset-raised Errico, 53, will perform "Sondheim Sublime," accompanied by the Billy Stritch Trio, at the Garden City theater. The show, based on her 2018 album of the same name, features a number of Sondheim classics from "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "Into the Woods," "A Little Night Music" and "Sweeney Todd." She'll also put her spin on songs by artists who influenced Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. show start at $50 and can be reserved by calling 516-877-4000 or by visiting adelphi.edu/pac.

Though Errico is best known for her roles on Broadway including Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady" and Mina in "Dracula, the Musical," she is a frequent presence on Long Island stages. In August, she appeared at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts with her show "Let Yourself Go," which featured dozens of songs from the Great American Songbook.