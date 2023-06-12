'Melissa Etheridge: My Life' coming to Broadway

“Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window — A Journey Through Life,” the singer-songwriter’s one-woman show, is coming to Broadway.

The re-christened “Melissa Etheridge: My Life” will play a limited nine-week residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre, beginning previews Sept. 14 and opening Sept. 28. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there,” two-time Grammy Award winner Etheridge, 62, said in a statement. “I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story Off-Broadway last year. The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut. I can't wait to come back to the City! It’s a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”

Etheridge already showed her love for Broadway Sunday night when she joined Barry Manilow at the Tony Awards to present the best actress in a musical award.