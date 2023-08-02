'Monty Python's Spamalot' returning to Broadway

Broadway is about to say good day to some good knights.

"Monty Python's Spamalot," the raucous sendup of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, is headed back to Broadway this fall. The revival of the 2005 smash is set to begin previews at the St. James Theatre on Oct. 31 before officially opening on Nov. 16. A fan presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at spamalotthemusical.com, before tickets go on sale to the general public the following morning at 10.

Details on cast and crew will be announced at a later date.

"I’m thrilled to see 'Spamalot' back on Broadway,” said Eric Idle, a member of the comedy troupe Monty Python's Flying Circus, in a statement. “More than ever, it seems we need a good laugh and it's inspiring to see audiences still embracing this, the most happy of shows I have ever worked on. So put the News Cycle on Rinse Cycle and take a couple of hours to relax with the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur and the Knights Who Say Ni because we're not dead yet!"

Idle wrote the book and the songs (with John DuPrez) for "Spamalot," which originally opened on Broadway in March 2005 and played 1,575 performances before closing in January 2009. That production starred Hank Azaria, Christian Borle, Tim Curry and David Hyde-Pierce. "Spamalot" racked up a whopping 12 Tony Award nominations and scored wins for best featured actress (Sara Ramirez), best director (Mike Nichols) and best musical. — DANIEL BUBBEO