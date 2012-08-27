Motown story coming to Broadway

Motown story coming to BroadwayThe Motown story is coming to Broadway in the spring, with Brandon Victor Dixon playing the role of trailblazing Detroit record label founder Berry Gordy, right, The Associated Press reports. Gordy and fellow producers Kevin McCollum and Doug Morris announced Monday that "Motown: The Musical" will open April 14 at Manhattan's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. They say preview performances will begin March 11. Valisia LeKae has been cast in the other lead role as The Supremes singer Diana Ross. Dixon received a Tony nomination for his performance in "The Color Purple" and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for "The Scottsboro Boys."