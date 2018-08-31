What's coming to Broadway this fall?

A mighty presence will tower over Broadway this fall, a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound masterpiece of reinforced steel. You can call him "King Kong."

"He's the most sophisticated marionette puppet ever made," says Sonny Tilders, the man largely responsible for the beast. Tilders, creative director of the Creature Technology Company in Melbourne, Australia, was in New York earlier this summer to supervise the first rehearsals with Kong, which opens Nov. 8. On an early August afternoon, he sat in the balcony watching as the lithe but strong crew known as "the King's company" learned how to manipulate Kong's arm so it appears he's scooping water from a pond.

The play follows pretty closely the original 1933 film, though less-than-stellar reviews for a 2013 production in Australia delayed the 2014 Broadway opening and sent the production team back to the drawing board. "Everyone loved Kong," said Tilders, but the story, he acknowledged, needed some work. Some big names — Marsha Norman, Craig Lucas and Jason Robert Brown — left the project, which is now in the hands of book writer Jack Thorne, already making Broadway magic with "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," with music from Marius de Vries ("La La Land") and Eddie Perfect.

Kong will be keeping fine company this season. "The Cher Show," featuring three actresses portraying the legendary singer at different life stages, will open Dec. 3. "Sings but doesn't soar," said Variety when the show previewed in Chicago earlier this summer, with a number of critics calling for streamlining the show-within-a-show storyline. Still, we'll get costumes from Bob Mackie, the singer's longtime collaborator, and initial sketches promise the kind of outlandish, over-the-top get-ups we've come to expect from the flamboyant entertainer.

After a sometimes contentious legal battle with the estate of Harper Lee, producer Scott Rudin reached a settlement that allows him to proceed with a new stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Aaron Sorkin. Much of the wrangling involved the depiction of Atticus Finch, to be played by Jeff Daniels. "As far as Atticus and his virtue goes," Sorkin told New York Magazine last fall, "this is a different take on 'Mockingbird.' "

A couple of London transplants also hold great promise. "The Ferryman" by Jez Butterworth crosses the pond after a heralded yearlong run in London, where it was named best new play at the Oliviers (the British Tonys). The epic family drama is set on a rural Northern Island farm in 1981. And a late start to the season, "Network" comes from another successful London run. Bryan Cranston, last seen on Broadway playing LBJ, takes on the role of beleaguered anchorman Howard Beale. And, yes, he's still mad as hell.

There are also some enticing Off-Broadway prospects. "Girl From the North Country," yet another London transfer, opens later this month at the Public Theater. Using the Bob Dylan songbook, Conor McPherson's play tells the story of some hard-on-their-luck residents in a rundown Duluth, Minnesota, boardinghouse. In October, Christine Lahti will take on the role of feminist icon Gloria Steinem in "Gloria: "A Life" (with all-female producing and creative teams).

As for serious star power, it's somewhat lacking in the fall season. Along with Cranston, Kerry Washington is set for a limited run in "American Son," marking the Broadway debut of playwright Christopher Demos-Brown. But the biggest name is Glenn Close (currently generating serious Oscar buzz for "The Wife"), who will play Joan of Arc's mom in "Mother of the Maid" at the Public. Perhaps no one wants to go up against that giant gorilla in the room.