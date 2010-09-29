New York Musical Theatre Festival, $20 a pop

Summer may be over, but at least one overheated festival has just begun. The New York Musical Theatre Festival, which has helped give birth to "[title of show]", "Altar Boyz" and the Pulitzer-winning "Next to Normal," continues its seventh year with 27 full productions, plus readings and special events - including a collaboration with the Paley Center about TV musicals.

With events often happening in multiple theaters from 1-11 p.m., picking highlights is folly. Still, some of the identifiable offerings include "Without You," by Anthony Rapp of "Rent" fame (opened Sept. 27), "My Life: Today," by Rosie O'Donnell's Broadway kids (opening Oct. 5) and "The History of War" with a book by popular Broadway actor Chip Zien.

The festival, which runs through Oct. 17, is chaired this year by Australian movie director Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge"). Tickets are $20. Visit nymf.org for a complete schedule.

Here are just a few of this weekend's allures:

1. 'I Got Fired: A Revenge Musical'

WHAT The provocatively named show is one of nine events Friday. It's sold out, but last-minute tickets are available at the box office an hour before show time.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 8, TBG Theater, 312 W. 36th St.

2. 'Cocaine: The Band - The Musical'

WHAT A late-night return of the '80s quartet.

WHEN | WHERE Friday night at 11, Urban Stages, 259 W. 30th St.

3. 'Show Choir! The Musical'

WHAT This eerily well-timed show about a small-town school choir is one of 17 events Saturday.

WHEN | WHERE Saturday at 1 p.m., American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. Also sold out - but some tickets available at the box office at noon.

1. 'Special Letter'

WHAT This award-winner from South Korea is one of 15 shows happening Sunday.

WHEN | WHERE Sunday at 9 p.m., The Duke, 229 W. 42nd St.