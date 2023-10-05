'American Idol' winner Nick Fradiani to play Neil Diamond in 'A Beautiful Noise'

Following in the footsteps of David Cook, Fantasia, Katharine McPhee and other "American Idol" alums, Nick Fradiani is making the leap to Broadway. The season 14 winner of the TV singing competition will star in "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" as the "Then" version of Diamond beginning Oct. 31.

"Neil Diamond’s music was a huge part of my childhood. I grew up with my father performing his songs, and even taking me to see Neil as my first concert. To have the opportunity to take over the role of Neil Diamond — Then in 'A Beautiful Noise' on Broadway is truly an honor,” Fradiani, 37, said in a statement.

Fradiani succeeds Will Swenson, who has played the role since "A Beautiful Noise" opened in December. Mark Jacoby remains as "Neil Diamond Now." The jukebox musical uses the device of having the Brooklyn-born Diamond in psychoanalysis as he recalls incidents in his life which are played out against a backdrop of his hits including "Cherry, Cherry," "Sweet Caroline" and "Love on the Rocks."