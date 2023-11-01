Patti LuPone, Adam Pascal, Leslie Odom Jr. coming to Staller Center

A trio of Broadway heavyweights — Leslie Odom Jr. and Long Island's own Patti LuPone and Adam Pascal — are among the headliners coming to Stony Brook University's Staller Center for the Arts this spring.

Alan Inkles, director of the Staller Center, on Wednesday announced the theater's late winter-spring lineup which will kick off Jan. 27 with a concert by Grammy-winning trumpet player Wynton Marsalis.

Odom, who won a Tony for "Hamilton" and is currently starring in the Broadway hit "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cabbage Patch," will headline the Staller's annual gala on March 9.

Another Broadway bright light, Woodbury-raised Adam Pascal, will perform at the theater's recital hall on March 22. Though known for his roles in "Rent," "Pretty Woman" and "Something Rotten!," don't be surprised if Pascal also shows off his rocker side.

Northport native and three-time Tony winner LuPone takes center stage on April 6 with her new show "A Life in Notes," which will features songs she made famous on Broadway as well as selections from folk and American popular music.

Also on the schedule are Japan's Drum Tao (Feb. 3), the premiere of the Emerson Legacy Series of classical music concerts (Feb. 15), the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra (Feb. 17), comic Vic DiBitetto (Feb. 24), jazz vocalist Veronica Swift (March 2), Irish troupe Rhythm of the Dance (March 16), the comedic Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (April 20) and renowned violinist Ithzak Perlman (May 4).

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. and can be purchased by calling 631-632-2787 or by going to stallercenter.com.