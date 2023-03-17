'Room' won't open on Broadway this spring

Broadway' has closed the door on "Room" before it had the chance to open.

Producers announced that the play with music based on Emma Donoghue's bestselling novel will not open on April 3 at the James Earl Jones Theatre as scheduled after one of the producers backed out. The remaining producers were unsuccessful in their efforts to raise the needed capital to present the show.

“We are incredibly disappointed not to be able to open this remarkable production at this time and are especially heartbroken for our incredibly talented cast and creative team who were hard at work in the rehearsal room," said producer Hunter Arnold in a statement to Newsday.

The show was to star Adrienne Warren, who won a Tony Award for "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," in the role played by Oscar winner Brie Larson in the 2015 film adaptation. Ephraim Sykes and Kate Burton were also set to appear in the show about a young mother and her son who reenter the outside world after being held captive in a single room for seven years.

Purchased tickets will be refunded; those with tickets should return to their point of purchase to process refunds.

"Room" did open at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London in 2017 to mostly favorable reviews. Other productions were done at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin; the National Theatre of Scotland; the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario; and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.