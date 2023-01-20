Sally Struthers  to star in  'Clue' at Bellport's Gateway

Gateway Playhouse won't be rounding up all the usual suspects when it presents the farcical mystery "Clue" this spring.

The Bellport theater announced on Friday that two-time Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers — best known for playing Gloria Stivic on TV's "All in the Family" — will star as Mrs. Peacock in "Clue," which will run from March 17 through April 16. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"Clue" is based on the 1985 movie which was inspired by the classic whodunit board game in which players have to determine which of six suspects committed a murder, what weapon they used and what room was the scene of the crime. As chandeliers fall, strangers drop in and a singing telegram is delivered, the body count keeps piling up.

Tickets for "Clue" are available by calling the box office at 631-286-1133 or by visiting thegateway.org.

Struthers has become a favorite at Gateway having previously appeared in the musicals "9 to 5" in 2012, "Nice Work If You Can Get It" in 2015 and "Anything Goes" in 2016. In addition to "All in the Family," she also starred in the spinoff "Gloria" and had recurring roles on the series "Still Standing" and "Gilmore Girls." Struthers also was featured in the films "Five Easy Pieces" (1970) and "The Getaway" (1972) and has starred on Broadway in "Wally's Cafe" in 1981, the female version of "The Odd Couple" in 1986, and as Miss Lynch in the 1990s revival of "Grease."