Sally Struthers in 'Clue' and 19 more spring shows on Long Island

Spring is shaping to be a colorful season on Long Island, and we're not talking about the various shades of flowers and Easter eggs.

Local theaters will be awash with colorful characters from Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and all the usual suspects from "Clue" to a musical quartet clad in plaid. Even "Ol' Blue Eyes" will make his presence known in a Long Island premiere.

Here are 18 of the season's brightest stage offerings.

Danny Gardner, left, Emily Larger and James D. Sasser star in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS (John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, through March 5) This show has its pros and cons. The pros are the delightful songs and witty story; the cons are a pair of lovable swindlers out to bilk a naive young heiress. 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, through March 18) Everything's coming up roses in this revue featuring a cornucopia of Stephen Sondheim standards. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

WEST SIDE STORY (The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, through April 2) The Jets and the Sharks are ready to rumble — not to mention dance up a storm — in this update of "Romeo and Juliet" transported to the streets of New York City. 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com

Wes Williams plays Tony and Sabina Callazo is Maria in “West Side Story” at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon. Credit: Richard Termine

GHOST — THE MUSICAL (Bayway Arts Center, 265 E, Main St., East Islip, March 3-19) Break out the pottery wheel for this haunting romance based on the 1990 movie about a wife, her dead husband and the medium helping to solve his murder. 631-226-8400, studiotheatrelongisland.com

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island, 149 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, March 11-26) Love is a many-splintered thing in Shakespeare's romp about two couples whose romances are thwarted at so many turns. modernclassicstheatrecompanyoflongisland.net

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (Hampton Theatre Company, Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Ave., March 16-April 2) An idealistic fact checker for a magazine takes things a bit too far when he shows up on the writer's doorstep and refuses to leave until confirming every fact. The March 24 performance will be followed by a talkback with the actors. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE (Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor, March 16-19) Christopher Durang's Chekhov-inspired comedy centers on three siblings, including a self-absorbed movie star; the actress' boy toy boyfriend; and a psychic housekeeper. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

CLUE (The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, March 17-April 16) It's game on as a killer cast led by Emmy winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock try to find out the solution to a series of murders. Was it Professor Plum in the ballroom with the lead pipe? You'll have to see it to find out. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

FOREVER PLAID (Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., March 18-April 2) This musical about four guys with the same taste in music as well as clothes (plaid jackets, that is) pays tribute to the male quartets of the '50s like the Four Aces and the Ames Brothers. 516-599-6870, plazatheatrical.com

FRANKINATRA (Manes Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, March 24-April 9) In this world premiere, an ex-con pops up just in time for Sunday dinner at the home of a family obsessed with Frank Sinatra. Talk about strangers in the night. 631-226-8400, studiotheatrelongisland.com

PRIDE @ PREJUDICE (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, April 7-May 6) Jane Austen meets cyberspace in this 21st century spin on "Pride and Prejudice." Five actors take on nearly two dozen roles in this adaptation which retells the story via blog posts, chat room discussions, quotes from film adaptations and Austen's letters. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE (South Shore Theatre Experience, 115 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, April 14-22) You've got to hand it to Martin McDonagh: Only he could come up with this dark comedy about a strange man named Carmichael who's determined to get back the appendage he's been missing for 27 years. 631-669-0506, southshoretheatre.com

ACCOMPLICE (Manes Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, April 21-May 7) In this comedy thriller from Levittown-raised Rupert Holmes, adultery and murder (though not piña coladas) are in the air during a weekend escape. 631-226-8400, studiotheatrelongisland.com

ROCK OF AGES (The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, April 27-June 18) The rock anthems are big and the hair is even bigger in this jukebox musical featuring hits by Journey, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon and other '80s bands. 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com

EVITA (The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, May 5-28) Andrew Lloyd Webber's lusty musical recounts Eva Peron's rise from poor street kid to ambitious actress to the first lady of Argentina. Don't cry for her, indeed. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

THE LARAMIE PROJECT (Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island, 149 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, May 6-21) Moises Kaufman's searing drama deals with the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming, and more specifically, the outrage it stirred. modernclassicstheatrecompanyoflongisland.net

THE SOUND OF MUSIC (John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, May 18-July 2) This Rodgers & Hammerstein perennial has it all — nuns, Nazis, children draped in curtains and timeless tunes like "Climb Every Mountain" and "My Favorite Things." 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com



MAMMA MIA! (Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., May 20-June 4) Greece is the word, or rather the setting, for this ABBA dabba doo of a musical about a young bride-to-be who wants to find out which of three men is her real dad. 516-599-6870, plazatheatrical.com

SOMETHING ROTTEN (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, May 20-June 24) To be or not to be the first people to write a Broadway-style musical? That is the question for the Bottom Brothers who want to dethrone Shakespeare as the toast of the theater world in this raucous romp set in Renaissance England. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com



SUMMER — THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL (The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, June 16-July 16) The undisputed "Queen of Disco" lives on in the Lon g Island premiere of this musical about her life and career. No question she worked hard for the money. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org