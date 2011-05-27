Shakespeare and 9 more summer shows

Through a Glass Darkly (in previews, opens June 6). Carey Mulligan, star of "An Education" and an enchanting Nina on Broadway in 2008 with Kristin Scott Thomas in "The Seagull," is just one of the lures in this adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1961 film about a disturbed young woman on a family vacation. The production, produced by the Atlantic Theater Company at New York Theatre Workshop, 79 E. Fourth St., is directed by David Leveaux ("Arcadia"). Tickets are $65. Phone 212-279-4200 or visit atlantictheater.org.

Shakespeare in the Park ("All's Well That Ends Well" and "Measure for Measure" in repertory from June 6-July 30). The New York Shakespeare Festival had such success last summer with its experiment in rotating repertory that the beloved free series at the Central Park's Delacorte Theater is doing it again. There's no Al Pacino in the acting company this year, but bouncing from play to play will be John Cullum, Tonya Pinkins, Annie Parisse, Michael Hayden and other intriguing talents. Daniel Sullivan, who staged the monumental "Merchant of Venice" last summer, directs the relatively rare "All's Well that Ends Well." With "Measure for Measure," the accomplished David Esbjornson directs his first Shakespeare for the park. Check publictheater.org for information on obtaining free tickets.

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (in previews, again, allegedly for a June 14 opening.) The saga continues. . . . The catastrophically challenged mega-musical -- now estimated to cost $70 million instead of a mere $65 million -- has returned to the Foxwoods Theatre, 213 W. 42nd St. after a three-week hiatus. With a new director reworking Julie Taymor's spectacle, plus a new co-author, at least one new song by Bono and The Edge, the reboot promises to open for real this time. Phone 877-250-2929 or visit spidermanonbroadway.com.

Lincoln Center Festival (July 5-Aug. 14). This summer's important international festival includes the Royal Shakespeare Company in a five-play, six-week repertory at the Park Avenue Armory, performed on a custom-built replica of the Stratford stage. Other highlights include Ireland's Druid Theatre Company in Garry Hynes' revival of Sean O'Casey's anti-war drama, "The Silver Tassie," Peter Brook's experimental reduction of "A Magic Flute" and Merce Fair, a daylong immersion in the work of the late Merce Cunningham. This year's fest of theater, music, dance and art has artists from 20 countries. For a calendar of events and prices, visit new.lincolncenter.org/live.

Master Class (previews begin June 14, opens July 7). Tyne Daly is the unlikely personification of Maria Callas in this revival of Terrence McNally's 1995 play about a class taught by the tempestuous opera diva -- a role created by Zoe Caldwell and played by Patti LuPone and Dixie Carter. The Manhattan Theatre Club produces this in its Broadway playhouse, the Friedman, 261 W. 47th St. Phone 212-239-6200 or visit manhattantheatreclub.com.

Death Takes a Holiday (previews begin June 10, opens July 21). The world premiere of a musical based on the post-World War I play about lonely souls and mysterious strangers at an Italian villa. The book is by Thomas Meehan and the late Peter Stone, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Matt Cavenaugh and Rebecca Luker star in the Roundabout Theatre Company production at the Laura Pels Theatre, 111 W. 46th St. Call 212-719-1300 or visit roundabouttheatre.org.

Hair (previews begin July 5, opens July 13) and Rent (previews begin July 14, opens Aug. 11). Everything old is . . . well, you know. "Hair," which won the 2009 Tony for revival, returns for 10 weeks at the St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St. (Phone 212-239-6200 or visit telecharge.com) And a new production of "Rent," staged by original director Michael Greif, settles into an Off-Broadway run at the New World Stages, 350 W. 50th St.

Bluebird (previews begin Aug. 9). Amazing Brit Simon Russell Beale, last seen here in the Bridge Project's "The Winter's Tale" and "The Cherry Orchard," steps Off-Broadway for the U.S. premiere of Simon Stephens' play about a London taxi driver and his passengers. The production is at the Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2, 330 W. 16th St. Phone 212-279-4200 or visit atlantictheater.org.

You Can't Take It With You (previews begin Aug. 11). The freewheeling Sycamore family is back with this revival of the 1936 comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Christopher Ashley ("Memphis") directs. Theater and other specifics to come.

New York Fringe Festival (Aug. 12-28). The largest multiarts international festival in North America celebrates its 15th year in dozens of venues around downtown. Check fringenyc.org for info.

And keep in mind . . .

The Illusion (in previews, opens next Sunday). The Signature Theatre continues its wonderful Tony Kushner season with his adaptation of the 17th century comedy by Pierre Corneille. Expect wizards . . . and lawyers.

Lysistrata Jones (in previews, opens next Sunday). The Transport Group spins Aristophanes' feminist anti-war comedy into a protest by high school cheerleaders.

The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World (in previews, opens June 7). Musical about infamously untalented '60s girl group at Playwrights Horizons.

One Arm (in previews, opens June 9). Moises Kaufman's adaptation of Tennessee Williams' short story for the New Group involves a fighter who turns hustler.

Side Effects (begins previews June 2, opens June 19). Michael Weller's marital drama stars Joely Richardson and Cotter Smith at MCC Theatre.

Unnatural Acts (begins previews June 14, opens June 23). The Plastic Theatre's drama about an anti-gay incident at Harvard in 1920.

All New People (begins previews June 28, opening TBA). Zach Braff's comedy at Second Stage involves a man trying to get away from it all at a beach house.

A Strange and Separate People (previews begin July 14, opens July 19). A young Orthodox Jewish couple has to deal with a gay Orthodox man in Jon Marans' play at Theatre Row.

Olive and the Bitter Herbs (previews begin July 26, opens Aug. 9). Charles Busch's new play at Primary Stages is about a woman who sees a ghost and hosts a Passover seder.