Steven Spielberg's 'Smash' headed to Broadway in 2024-25

The current Broadway season isn't even finished, but Broadway already has its first "Smash" for the 2024-25 season.

"Smash," the short-lived NBC series about the behind-the-scenes drama involved in mounting a musical about Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Broadway as part of the 2024-25 lineup producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Steven Spielberg announced on Wednesday. . Oscar winner Spielberg came up with the idea that led to the creation of the 2012-13 series that ran for only 32 episodes but developed a cult following among musical theater fans.

“ 'Smash' is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage." Spielberg said in a statement.

Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, whose latest project is directing and choreographing the upcoming Broadway musical "New York, New York," will helm "Smash." The score by "Some Like It Hot" duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman will include their songs from the TV show as well as new material.

"Smash" is being described as "a comedy about a musical." While it will follow the series' main plot about putting together the Monroe musical titled "Bombshell," it will also depart liberally from the series, producers said. Among the stars of the TV version were Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Angelica Huston, Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee.