Smoke forces 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' to go dark on Broadway

The curtain stayed down Wednesday for at least two Broadway shows because of the acrid, heavy smoke covering Manhattan and the entire metropolitan area.

Performances of “Hamilton” at the Richard Rodgers Theatre and “Camelot” at Lincoln Center were postponed Wednesday.

“Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled. The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening. Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow,” officials with Hamilton said in a statement.

Similarly, "Camelot" also canceled its performance and offered a full refund.

The dangerous air quality in New York City led to a warning by city and state officials to stay home and indoors.

Performers said the thick air was also hazardous to their voices.

Audience members reported Jodie Comer stopped her one-woman show, “Prima Facie” and announced she was having trouble breathing about 10 minutes into the production, according to the theater publication,"Playbill." Comer's understudy resumed the performance while she was helped off the stage.