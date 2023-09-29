"Some Like It Hot" is cooling down. Producers of the Tony Award-winning musical have announced that the show will play its final performance on Broadway on Dec. 30.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring one of the greatest comedy films of all time to the stage with a completely fresh approach,” said producers Robert Wankel and Neil Meron in a statement. “We want to thank the creative team, cast and company of 'Some Like It Hot' who have created an entertaining and moving show that has delighted audiences for the past year, bringing joyous laughter to the Shubert Theatre."

The show, which stars Christian Borle, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks, is set to begin a national tour nest season. A production on London's West End is also in the works. When it ends its Broadway run, it will have played 483 performances.

"Some Like It Hot" is based on Billy Wilder's popular 1959 comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as musicians in 1920s Chicago who don drag and flee town with an all-girl orchestra after witnessing a gangland killing. Marilyn Monroe also starred as the band's singer with whom both men become infatuated.

The Broadway version follows the movie's basic storyline, but some key changes have been made to reflect 21st century sensibilities regarding gender roles and same-sex couples. In June, Ghee became the first binary performer to win the best actor in a musical Tony Award.