'Spider-Man' musical losing main star Reeve Carney

The hit Broadway musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" is losing its longtime superhero but producers are holding open casting calls for anyone who wants to don the red and blue suit, The Associated Press reports.

Reeve Carney, who has been playing the musical's title character and his alter ego Peter Parker since the show began previews in late 2010, will leave Sept. 15 and two casting calls will be held next month to find his replacement, as well as a future actress to play Mary Jane.

The casting calls will be in New York on Aug. 19 at Stage 48 & Sky-Lounge and in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church. Those auditioning are asked to sing a rock song a cappella that shows of their range.

"Hopefuls should be males in their late teens to early 20s of any ethnicity. They must have a great rock singing voice. They can be nerdy with an understated sex appeal and a good sense of humor," producers said in a statement Tuesday.